Adam Gee Thompson
Carrabelle Beach - Adam Gee Thompson transitioned from this life to his everlasting life on September 28, 2019. He was born to Willie and James Thompson on April 25th 1928 in Carrabelle.
In addition to his wife Anne, he leaves 3 children to mourn his loss; Julia A. Boland (Dale), Susan D. Orton-Ramler (Don), and Michael W. Thompson. He is survived by 4 sisters and 4 brothers; Evelyn Daughtry, Ruby Duggar, Devone Harrell, Jewel Hirsch (Fred) James Thompson (Winola), Hasting Thompson, Glenn Thompson (Frances), and Wendel Thompson (Martha). He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends October 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Family Funeral Home and the funeral will be October 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Contributions may be given to Crooked River Lighthouse P.O. Box 376 Carrabelle, Fl. 32322 or The Camp Gordon Johnson WW II Museum P.O. Box 1334 Carrabelle, Fl. 32322 or a in honor of Mr. Thompson.
Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home 84 Ochlockonee Street in Crawfordville are assisting the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019