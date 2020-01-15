|
|
Addie Holmes
Tallahassee - Addie L. Holmes, 76, passed away on January 9, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Tabernacle M.B. Church with burial at Bethel Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Holmes (Linda), Vincent Holmes (Bonita), Patrick Holmes (Shawanda) and Earl Holmes (Tiffany); brothers, Richard Walker, William Walker and Roy Walker, Jr.; sister, Sarah Orr (James); 16 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tracey Holmes.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020