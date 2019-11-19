Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Wake
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Olive P.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes P. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes P. Davis Obituary
Agnes P. Davis

Lamont, FL - Agnes Juanita Perkins Davis, 85, of Lamont passed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive P.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. A wake will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Mrs. Davis was a retired food service supervisor and a church mother at Mt. Olive. Cherishing her love are her daughters: Linda Davis, Joyce D. White, Amelia D. Monplaisir and Beverly Davis; 7 grand, 14 great-grand and 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Estella Pridgeon; brother, Mose Wesley Perkins and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Earnest T. Davis.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -