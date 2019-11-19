|
|
Agnes P. Davis
Lamont, FL - Agnes Juanita Perkins Davis, 85, of Lamont passed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive P.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. A wake will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Mrs. Davis was a retired food service supervisor and a church mother at Mt. Olive. Cherishing her love are her daughters: Linda Davis, Joyce D. White, Amelia D. Monplaisir and Beverly Davis; 7 grand, 14 great-grand and 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Estella Pridgeon; brother, Mose Wesley Perkins and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Earnest T. Davis.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019