Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Al Alexander

Al Alexander Obituary
Al Alexander

Stanley, NC - Al Romeo Alexander, 78, passed unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Easley, SC. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. at Philadelphia P.B. Church, with burial in St. Rosa Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Al was a former semi-professional basketball player with the Harlem Satellites. Most recently he worked as a truck driver with Carter-York. Survivors include his wife, Annette N. Alexander; three daughters: Jacqueline Alexander, Suzan (Daimon) Elzey and Joy Alexander (Landon)Smith; six grandchildren; brother, Raymond Alexander, Sr.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
