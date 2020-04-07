Services
Alan Paul Knudson


1940 - 2020
Alan Paul Knudson Obituary
Alan Paul Knudson

Alan P Knudson, 79, passed away peacefully Friday April 3, 2020. Alan was preceded in death by his Father, Harold M Knudson, Mother, Mary E Knudson, sister, Rosemary E Knudson, and his first wife, Patricia M Knudson. Alan was born on November 14, 1940 in Norfolk, Va. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High school in 1958. He then moved to Tallahassee, Fl. and settled there where he enjoyed a very successful career with the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement for 42 years. Alan was a devoted Husband and Father who loved to spend time and do outdoor activities with Family and friends. Alan is survived by his second wife, Faye Knudson, his Daughter, Tammy Brown, His son, Michael Knudson (Karen), His four Grandchildren and one Great grandchild. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, Abbey Funeral home.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
