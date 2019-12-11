|
|
Alan Wayne Livingston
Tallahassee - Alan Wayne Livingston, 70, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. Alan was born January 23, 1949 to Robert and Mildred Livingston in Peoria, Illinois. He graduated from Edgewater High School in Orlando (66') and pursed a political science degree from Florida State University. His career included over 30 years working for the Florida Legislature.
Alan was a tender hearted soul with an eye for adventure. He spent much of his time in nature exploring, fishing, hunting, finding peace, and communing with God in the great outdoors. He is now onto his next big adventure and will be missed by family and friends.
Alan is survived by his sons Jack (Elena) Livingston and David (Nicole) Livingston, daughter, Sydney Livingston; grandchildren, Elyse, Sofia, Kaylee, James, Hannah, and William; sister, Janice (Billy) Pope. Alan was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Dean Livingston.
Memorial Services will be held among family and friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019. For more information, please contact LifeSong Funerals and Cremations at (850) 627-1111.
"And This, Our Life, Exempt From Public Haunt, Finds Tongues In Trees, Books In The Running Brooks, Sermons In Stones, And Good In Everything." - Shakespeare
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019