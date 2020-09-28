1/
Alan White
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan White

Greensboro - Edward Alan White, 50, of Greensboro, passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Jacquline "Jacqui" White.

Alan was a lifelong resident of Gadsden County and attended Bethel Assembly of God. He was a salesman for Farmers Furniture.

Other survivors include his parents Maxwell and Donna Smith White of Greensboro, one sister Cathy Owens (Dewayne) of Bristol, three nieces Abigail Owens, Paige Owens, and Montana Harris, two nephews Colby Owens and Jake Harris.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God, 1882 Pine Grove Church Road, Quincy, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment at Bethel Assembly of God Cemetery will immediately follow the service. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved