Alan White
Greensboro - Edward Alan White, 50, of Greensboro, passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Jacquline "Jacqui" White.
Alan was a lifelong resident of Gadsden County and attended Bethel Assembly of God. He was a salesman for Farmers Furniture.
Other survivors include his parents Maxwell and Donna Smith White of Greensboro, one sister Cathy Owens (Dewayne) of Bristol, three nieces Abigail Owens, Paige Owens, and Montana Harris, two nephews Colby Owens and Jake Harris.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God, 1882 Pine Grove Church Road, Quincy, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment at Bethel Assembly of God Cemetery will immediately follow the service. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com
or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.