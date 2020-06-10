Reverend Albert "Al" Bivens, Jr.Monticello, FL - The Reverend Albert "Al" Bivens, Jr., 54, of Monticello unexpectedly went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Monday, June 15, in Texas Hill Cemetery in Monticello. A viewing will be held at his church, Greater Bethel AME Church in Live Oak from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, and a second viewing from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Bethel AME Church, Monticello. Reverend Bivens was a 1983 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a graduate of North Florida Community College. In 1997, he was ordained as a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He began his Pastoral assignment at Mt. Pleasant AME, Jasper; then he was sent to Bethel AME, Bellville and finally to Greater Bethel AME, Live Oak. He was a Grants Specialist with the Association of Retarded Citizens in Madison. Reverend Bivens was a true gentleman, who was totally devoted to his family and his pastoral duties. He had the ability to effectively interact with people from all walks of life. Treasuring his love and legacy are his devoted wife, Gwendolyn Miller Bivens; sons, Albert "Tray" (Michela Taylor) Bivens III and Darius Bivens; loving sister, O'Sylvia Lamar (Lorenzo) Sheffield; and a host of other relatives and friends, including his AME Church family.