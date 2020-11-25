Albert FerkanyTallahassee - Albert E. Ferkany, 95, passed away on November 23, 2020 in Tallahassee.Albert was the loving husband to his bride of 73 years [Amelia Jedynak affectionately known as Millie], father of six children [Denis, Michael, Patrick, Mary Beth, Andrea and John], a loving father-in-law [to Thelma, Patti, Arthenia, Wayne and Jerry], Grandpa and Great-Grandpa to sixteen [Colette, Syd, Jake, Matt, Maude Marie, Todd, Daniel, Valerie, Ambria, Britt, Chris, Marshall, Emily, Jacqueline, Lily and AJ.] and an admired Uncle Al to numerous nieces and nephews.Along with Millie, Albert was a foster father multiple times and hosted a foreign exchange high school student [Jorge] from Santiago, Chile. Albert is survived by his sister Rose Walker, wife Millie, his sons and daughters along with their children and his great grandchildren.He was a WWII Veteran, serving his Country with honor as a Navy signalman in the Pacific Theater. On returning home, Albert graduated from the General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan, as a cutting tool engineer. He became a consummate and dedicated salesman, visiting in-person his Customers each day until retiring at age 90. He instilled his incredible work ethic in all of his children and grandchildren who followed.Albert had many interests and was never at loss for activity; an avid golfer, casino patron, competitive card and bingo player, home remodeler, and church usher. He wrote poetry in private and had a wonderful sense of color, expressed in his many drawings shared with family, friends and strangers.He had an endearing love and dedication to his family which he raised in Michigan, spending many hours at hockey rinks, dance studios, equestrian centers and ball diamonds in support of their interests. Albert could sing a song, dance his feet off and host a party with a wonderful zest for life that was captured by the "Forever 52" motto he shared with Millie.Albert's sense of humor, patience, deep faith and willingness to navigate thru the "Situations" we encounter in Life have been an example for us all.At the request of Jorge's children in Santiago, a Catholic mass will be offered in Albert's name by a Chaplin in the Chilean Navy. Albert and Millie have called Trinity United Methodist Church their home church since moving to Tallahassee - and have continued to worship on-line each Sunday with them during the pandemic. They were both well known and loved at Trinity.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Trinity UMC, designated for "Grandma Millie's Dresses." Millie has made nearly 700 dresses that have gone to little girls all over the world.Burial will take place at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at a future date.