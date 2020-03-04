|
Albert James
Havana - Albert James, 67, of Havana, departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 8, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel, Quincy, Florida with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be 3 pm to 7 pm, Friday, March 7, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.
Survivors include his companion, Earnestine Weston, Havana; daughters, Lashonda James, Attapulgus, Georgia and Tomeka Murphy, Quincy, Florida; step-children, Cassandra Weston, Havana, Florida and Bobby Weston, Tallahassee, Florida; brothers, Reginald James and Julius James, Attapulgus, Georgia, and Island Brown, Orlando, Florida; sisters, Sonja James, Adrienne Smith, and Tamara Triplett, all of Orlando, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020