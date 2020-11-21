1/
Albert Kenneth Gunn
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Albert Kenneth Gunn

Woodville - Albert Kenneth Gunn, 89, of Woodville passed-away on November 20, 2020. He was born in Tallahassee Florida. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Thelma Gunn; daughter, Helen Nichols (Mike); son, Keith Gunn (Crystal); daughter, Carolyn Steele; sister, Bertha Thompson; daughter in law, Joann Gunn; son in law, James Friddle; sister in laws, Betty Gunn and Gertie Rose; ten grandchildren, 22 great-grand children and 13 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Gunn Friddle and his son, Steve Gunn. He pastored New Light Church in Crawfordville for 46 years.

David Conn with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh)




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
