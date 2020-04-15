Services
Lamont, FL - Albert Lee Anderson, 75, of Lamont passed in on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in New Zion Church Cemetery, Greenville, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion. Mr. Anderson was a talented farmer, employed by Charles Roland Enterprises. He delighted in fishing, crabbing, cooking out and selling firewood. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Combat veteran. Albert's love will live forever in the hearts of his wife, Dorothy Wallace Anderson; sons, Donald Ware, Billy (Takia) Crumity and Marlowe Howard; daughters, Tomeka (Antonio) Hall, Ronda (Tim) Morris, Demetria Anderson, Latoya (Kerry) Brooks, Tywanda and Alanna Anderson; a special niece who was like a daughter, Sierra Brown; brothers: James, Pasco (Lilla), Roscoe (Sherry) and Jeffery (Shirley) Anderson, Willie (Lisa), Charles (Valerie) and Johnny Jackson and Curtis Jones; sisters: Laquetta, Gail and Celestine Anderson, Katherine and Lillie Jackson, Joyce (Cecil) Farmer, Ollie (Charles) Turner, Shirley (Emmitt) Banks, Faye (Virgil) Stripling, Linda Griffith, Gail Thompson, Bessie Fitzgerald and Annie Moore; 30 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
