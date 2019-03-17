|
Albert "Al" Sidney Griffin, Jr.
Tallahassee - Albert "Al" Sidney Griffin, Jr. age 81 passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. Al was born at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and was of the Lutheran faith. Al was a longtime resident of Tallahassee and Pagosa Springs, CO. He graduated from Leon High School in 1955, and served honorably in the Florida National Guard. He met his lovely bride, Sandra Hancock Griffin, at Florida State University. Al graduated from Colorado School of Mines and retired from the Arabian American Oil Company. An avid outdoorsman, big game hunter, and gifted sailor, Al shared his love for nature and passion for adventure. Survivors include his wife of 60 yrs. Sandra Griffin of Tallahassee; children Deborah Griffin (Frank Castanada) of Mt. Horeb WI, Nancy Griffin Blandford (Jeff) Atlanta, GA, John Griffin (Shawna) of Wake Forest, NC; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother John C. Griffin (Pat) of Tallahassee; nieces Bonnie Sinclair and Molly Griffin. Graveside services will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, March 20th at Roselawn Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019