Albert Spradley, 72, of Tallahassee, Florida peacefully transitioned from life temporal to life eternal at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with his wife of 40 years at his side on Sunday morning, June 2, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1947 in Damascus, GA to the late Yancy Spradley and the late Mertis Henderson. After the passing of his grandfather, Al and his grandmother relocated to Tallahassee, FL to live with his parents, Hattie Spradley and the late Yancy Spradley.
Brother Spradley was a member of the Greater Fountain Chapel AME Church in Tallahassee, FL. He faithfully served as a Steward, Trustee and a member of the finance committee. He was an honor graduate of the 1967 Class of The Original Lincoln High School and continued his education by graduating with an Associate degree from Tallahassee Community College and Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Florida State University. Al was employed at Tallahassee Community College as the first African-American to serve as Assistant Librarian and Director of the Audio-Visual department in Library Services. After more than 30 years of dedicated, professional service, Al retired in 2002, but continued his passions for photography, videography, real estate investing, coin collecting and proudly supporting the FSU Seminoles football team!
Al was a devoted husband, father and family man, and he leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife: Ernestine Jackson Spradley, whom he affectionately called "Beanie", children: Temeka (John) Reed, Livetra (Karwynn) Paul, Kojo McCallum, L. Monique (Collins) Myrick; seven grandchildren: Indaijah Lawrence, I'Jaz McCallum, Nyree McCallum, Kojo McCallum, Jr., Kaleb Paul, Konner Paul, and Summer McCallum; great granddaughter; Nyla Lawrence; loving mother: Hattie Mae Spradley; brothers: Harold (Renae) Henderson, Stanley (Tawanna) Henderson; sisters: LeVon (Ronnie) Burnett, Terris (Johnny) Craig, Helen (Samuel) Inman, Cathleen (Christopher) Douglas, Gloria (Carey) Brown; brother-in-law: Arnold (Mary Ann) Jackson; sisters-in-law, Debbie Henderson and Evelyn Spradley; a niece whom he helped to rear: Alyssa Harris; friends who were as close as brothers: Lee Colson, Alton Farmer, Benny Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at Strong and Jones Funeral Home, 818 West Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12PM until 7PM. The funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 501 West Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida. Brother Spradley will lie in repose at the church from 10AM until the time of service with final interment at Southside Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019