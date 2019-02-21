Alberta Lee Sapp



Tallahassee - Alberta Lee Allen Sapp transitioned peacefully and gracefully into that glorious heavenly realm on Fri., Feb. 15, 2019. As she entered into the beauty of the Promised Land, she was surrounded by the love of her creator and her beloved family. Mrs. Sapp was known for her beautiful smile, her sweet spirit and her warm and pleasant disposition. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sat., Feb. 23 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center, with burial following at Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. EST on Fri., Feb. 22 at Truth Gatherers Dream Center, 1317 High Road, Tallahassee, FL. As a native Tallahasseean, Mrs. Sapp received her formal education at the original Lincoln High School and Florida A&M University. Mother Sapp's life exemplified her commitment to her faith. She served in numerous capacities at her beloved Truth Gatherers Dream Center. Those who will forever cherish her love and legacy include her husband: Leon Sapp; Mother: Mildred B. Allen; son: E. Craig Allen (Tasha); step daughters: Cheryl Williams Sapp, Yvette Sapp and LaTonya Baker (Darius); siblings: Tommy Allen, Sr., Daryl Allen, Sr. (Carolyn), Sherrye K. Allen; Mother -in-law: Lois B. Thigpen; brother-in-law: Willie Thigpen; sisters-in-law: Cynthia Thigpen and Mildred Thigpen Sconyers (Randolph Sr.); grandchildren: Ellrie Allen, Angel and Aleah McKinnon, Endya Williams, Destiny Powell, Malik Webb and Bailey Powell; and numerous other relatives, including her beloved aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and dear friends. Richardson's Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019