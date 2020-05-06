|
|
Alease A. Clemons
Greenville, FL - Mrs. Alease Alexander Clemons, 87, of Greenville, FL passed in Madison on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in New Zion Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Clemons family. She was a retired machinist for Florida Plywood and a devout member of the Sanctuary of Praise Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Inc. Treasuring her love are her daughter, Chiquita Clemons; son, Keith (Janie) Clemons; grandchildren: Tonya, Zack (Demetria), Gregory and Anthony Clemons; several great-grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Annie Mae Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her husband Elder Simp Clemons, Jr. and her son, Gardell Clemons preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020