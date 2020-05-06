Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Alease Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alease A. Clemons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alease A. Clemons Obituary
Alease A. Clemons

Greenville, FL - Mrs. Alease Alexander Clemons, 87, of Greenville, FL passed in Madison on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in New Zion Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Clemons family. She was a retired machinist for Florida Plywood and a devout member of the Sanctuary of Praise Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Inc. Treasuring her love are her daughter, Chiquita Clemons; son, Keith (Janie) Clemons; grandchildren: Tonya, Zack (Demetria), Gregory and Anthony Clemons; several great-grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Annie Mae Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her husband Elder Simp Clemons, Jr. and her son, Gardell Clemons preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alease's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -