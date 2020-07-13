Or Copy this URL to Share

Alease Harsfield



Quincy - Alease Harsfield, 89, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Quincy. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of Mt Carmel Primitive Baptist Church. Services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing-visitation will be 3 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.



Survivors include god-son, Benny Hall, Quincy, FL; god-daughter, Patricia Penn-Hughes, Quincy, FL; and nieces, Carne Bush, Quincy, FL, Robin Watkins, Havana, FL, Cheryl Jackson, Bainbridge, GA, Jolene Williams, Chattahoochee, FL, and Tammy Hatchell, Buford, GA.









