Alease Harsfield
Alease Harsfield

Quincy - Alease Harsfield, 89, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Quincy. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of Mt Carmel Primitive Baptist Church. Services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing-visitation will be 3 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.

Survivors include god-son, Benny Hall, Quincy, FL; god-daughter, Patricia Penn-Hughes, Quincy, FL; and nieces, Carne Bush, Quincy, FL, Robin Watkins, Havana, FL, Cheryl Jackson, Bainbridge, GA, Jolene Williams, Chattahoochee, FL, and Tammy Hatchell, Buford, GA.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
