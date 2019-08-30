Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bible Based Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Bible Based Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Alex J. Harvey

Alex J. Harvey Obituary
Alex J. Harvey

Tallahassee - Alex Jermaine "Psych" Harvey, 34, transitioned Tues. Aug. 20 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2pm Sun. Sept. 1 at Bible Based Church in Tallahassee with burial in Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be (1) hour prior to service Sunday at the church only. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Ernestine Holmes; children: Arrionna Harvey, Zariah Harvey, Alex Jermaine Harvey Jr, Alissah Harvey; brothers, Timothy (Big Baby) Harvey (Shikela), David Harvey, Dennis Jackson, Kenneth Godbolt; sisters, Shantego Holmes, Vernelma Black, Connie Harvey; Grandmother, Vergia Annelle Smith; Uncles, Kenneth Webster (Adriene), Thomas R. Smith (Joyce); Aunts, Elder Sandra Thompson, Elder Audrey Glenn (Joseph), Patsy Roebuck, Frances McMillian, Lillie Muse, Janet Muse Knight, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
