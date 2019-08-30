|
Alex J. Harvey
Tallahassee - Alex Jermaine "Psych" Harvey, 34, transitioned Tues. Aug. 20 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2pm Sun. Sept. 1 at Bible Based Church in Tallahassee with burial in Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be (1) hour prior to service Sunday at the church only. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Ernestine Holmes; children: Arrionna Harvey, Zariah Harvey, Alex Jermaine Harvey Jr, Alissah Harvey; brothers, Timothy (Big Baby) Harvey (Shikela), David Harvey, Dennis Jackson, Kenneth Godbolt; sisters, Shantego Holmes, Vernelma Black, Connie Harvey; Grandmother, Vergia Annelle Smith; Uncles, Kenneth Webster (Adriene), Thomas R. Smith (Joyce); Aunts, Elder Sandra Thompson, Elder Audrey Glenn (Joseph), Patsy Roebuck, Frances McMillian, Lillie Muse, Janet Muse Knight, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019