Alex Jerome LewisTallahassee - Alex Jerome "Romeo" Lewis, 58, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, September 21, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Bethpage Cemetery, Wacissa. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A 1980 graduate of Jefferson County High School, Romeo recently retired from the City of Tallahassee as a Parks and Recreation Supervisor after a 33-year career. He had also worked part-time for the U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed drag racing. Cherishing his love are his children: Devante, Aliyah, Alex Jr. and Adrianne Lewis; siblings; Michael, Gregory (Angela) and Vondigail Lewis, Sonja L. (Melvin) McKay, Abigail L. (Phillip) Madison and Veronica (Reginald) Towels; aunt, Mrs. Rosa Green; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Robinson Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.