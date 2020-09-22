1/1
Alex Jerome Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Jerome Lewis

Tallahassee - Alex Jerome "Romeo" Lewis, 58, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, September 21, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Bethpage Cemetery, Wacissa. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A 1980 graduate of Jefferson County High School, Romeo recently retired from the City of Tallahassee as a Parks and Recreation Supervisor after a 33-year career. He had also worked part-time for the U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed drag racing. Cherishing his love are his children: Devante, Aliyah, Alex Jr. and Adrianne Lewis; siblings; Michael, Gregory (Angela) and Vondigail Lewis, Sonja L. (Melvin) McKay, Abigail L. (Phillip) Madison and Veronica (Reginald) Towels; aunt, Mrs. Rosa Green; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Robinson Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethpage Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved