Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Alexander Earnest Jr. Obituary
Alexander Earnest, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - Alexander "Luke" Earnest, Jr., 53, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Private services will be held. "Luke" was a 1985 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was a former City of Tallahassee and Crowder Trucking Co. employee. Survivors include his daughter, Joya Earnest; stepson, Brandon Johnson; granddaughter, Daynah-Joi Chapman; father, Alexander Earnest, Sr.; siblings: Alex D. (Geneva), Anthony, Alex III, Johnny, Alex, Earnest, Tonya, Alexandra, Tomica and Karen Earnest and Bernard (Yolanda) Cooper; and his longtime companion, Rosalind Fisher; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
