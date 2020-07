Alexander HodgeGreenville, FL - Alexander Hodge, 92, of Greenville, FL passed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Wigginsville Community Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Mr. Hodge retired from Florida Plywood. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Merlean Jennings Hodge; daughters: Debra (Aaron) McClain, Virginia (Arthur) Tims and Edna Robinson; sons: Andrew (Carolyn), Patrick (Katie), Gilbert (Helen), Alex, Willie, Gregory (Lessie) and Jimmie (Carol) Hodge; brothers: Earnest, Albert and William Hodge, Jr.; sisters: Louisa Jennings, Louella (Dozier) Davis, Ethel (Rick) Pierce, Mary Anderson and Ula (J C) Turner; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.