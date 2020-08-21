Alexander Joseph Beahn
Tallahassee - Alexander ("Alex") Joseph Beahn, 8, of Tallahassee, earned his heavenly wings on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Recognized as Alexander the Happy Warrior to his family and friends, he never allowed any of his illnesses to slow him down. He carried his amazing smile and spirit and never stopped thinking about how he could help others, especially his siblings, even when he did not feel well.
Born in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 19, 2012, he was the son of Kraig Steven Beahn, Jr. and Janice Lynn Gargus Beahn. Nothing short of being a typical eight-year-old boy, he loved spending time with his family, especially his siblings; enjoyed riding his bike with his sisters; playing Nintendo Switch, Minecraft, Legos, and his Matchbox cars; trying various foods, and swimming. He also enjoyed being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Connor Beahn, Kylee Beahn, Kennedi Beahn and Laynie Beahn; aunts and uncles, Shawn Kinney (wife, Jennifer), Kris Beahn, and Jenna Beahn; grandparents, Gary Gargus (wife, Jewell) and Kraig Beahn, Sr. (wife, Lori); as well as numerous friends he met along his journey.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and love for all of his caregivers, who they consider family, from Maxim Healthcare.
The family will have a private family memorial service at Abbey Funeral Home. Alex's service will be made available via live stream at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020, and can be found at www.alexbeahn.com
. To watch, click the Photos and Videos tab.
As Alex awaited the granting of his wish to visit Walt Disney World with his family, COVID-19 abruptly interrupted his plans. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com
.