1/1
Alexander Joseph Beahn
2012 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander Joseph Beahn

Tallahassee - Alexander ("Alex") Joseph Beahn, 8, of Tallahassee, earned his heavenly wings on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Recognized as Alexander the Happy Warrior to his family and friends, he never allowed any of his illnesses to slow him down. He carried his amazing smile and spirit and never stopped thinking about how he could help others, especially his siblings, even when he did not feel well.

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 19, 2012, he was the son of Kraig Steven Beahn, Jr. and Janice Lynn Gargus Beahn. Nothing short of being a typical eight-year-old boy, he loved spending time with his family, especially his siblings; enjoyed riding his bike with his sisters; playing Nintendo Switch, Minecraft, Legos, and his Matchbox cars; trying various foods, and swimming. He also enjoyed being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Connor Beahn, Kylee Beahn, Kennedi Beahn and Laynie Beahn; aunts and uncles, Shawn Kinney (wife, Jennifer), Kris Beahn, and Jenna Beahn; grandparents, Gary Gargus (wife, Jewell) and Kraig Beahn, Sr. (wife, Lori); as well as numerous friends he met along his journey.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and love for all of his caregivers, who they consider family, from Maxim Healthcare.

The family will have a private family memorial service at Abbey Funeral Home. Alex's service will be made available via live stream at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020, and can be found at www.alexbeahn.com. To watch, click the Photos and Videos tab.

As Alex awaited the granting of his wish to visit Walt Disney World with his family, COVID-19 abruptly interrupted his plans. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbey Funeral Home and <br>Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved