Tallahassee, FL - Alfred Arnold, Sr., 88, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Friendship P.B. Church; burial will follow at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Arnold was a deacon at Friendship, building services employee at FSU, retired U.S. postal services employee, United States Army veteran and janitorial business owner. Cherishing his love and legacy are his loving wife, Gladys McGill Arnold; daughter, Darlene Arnold; sons: Ronald (Helen) Arnold, Alfred (Chaunsey) Arnold, Jr. and William Arnold; 9 grand and 15 great-grandchildren; five godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
