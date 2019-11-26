Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shady Grove P.B. Church #1
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Old West Enrichment Center
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Alfred Hightower Obituary
Alfred Hightower

Tallahassee, FL - Deacon Alfred Hightower, 92, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Old West Enrichment Center, with burial at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-6 p.m. on Sunday (12/1) at Shady Grove P.B. Church #1. A native of Edgefield, SC, Deacon Hightower was a decorated Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Jacksonville's Landfill Division and Leon County Schools. He had been a Church School Superintendent for over 50 years. Cherishing precious memories are his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Harris Hightower; daughter, Veronica Hightower; sons: Willie (Shirley) Hightower and Alfred Garrett; two grand and five great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Sullivan; brother, Henry (Sheila) Hightower; and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
