Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion M.B. Church
Wakulla, FL
View Map
Alice A. Williams Obituary
Alice A. Williams

Sopchoppy, FL - Alice Allen Williams, 77, of Sopchoppy, FL passed at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Wakulla, with burial in Springhill M.B. Association Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong resident of Sopchoppy, Mrs. Williams was a retired seafood processor. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Ruthie Mae Manning of Wakulla; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her son, Willie Gene Allen, Jr. and all of her siblings preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
