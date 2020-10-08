1/
Alice C. Dodson
1940 - 2020
Alice C. Dodson

Havana - Alice Corley Dodson, 80 of Havana, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Beulah Thomas Baptist Church Cemetery (in Decatur County Georgia) The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel.Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and wear protective masks.

Mrs Dodson was born on February 16, 1940 the daughter of the late P.C. Corley and late Alice Corley. She was a member of Beulah Thomas Baptist Church. She was a retired secretary with AmeriGas Company in Quincy.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years Archie Dodson of Havana; her two sons William "Chinky" Dodson (wife Kim) and Berry C. Dodson (wife Tracy). A brother Don C. Corley. Her grandchildren Brian, Ashleigh, Matthew and Cody Revels and three great-grandchildren Taylor, Paisley, and Liam.

She preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Bernice Corley, Sara Williams, Sherri Hodge, and Billy Corley.

Family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Big Bend Hospice (www.bigbendhospice.org)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beulah Thomas Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
850.539.4300
