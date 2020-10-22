Alice Clark Sellers
Tallahassee - Alice Clark Sellers, 89, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born April 17, 1931 in Chaires, Florida, the daughter of Blanche and Charles Clark.
Alice and her husband Pete accumulated great friends after living in many different communities, including Richmond, VA, Wilmington, NC, San Mateo, CA, and Gulf Breeze, FL, before settling finally in Tallahassee. As they raised their three children, they adopted and fed a host of others who needed a place to call home. She retired from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after 13 years of service.
While Alice was often the quiet one, she was in the mix when friends assembled and could usually be found helping others and sharing her gifts. She was a member of East Hill Baptist Church for 55 years, where she faithfully manned the kitchen, feeding the congregation for many years. She was a member of the Tallahassee Garden Club, where she mastered the art of floral arranging. She was an alumnus of Delta Zeta Sorority at Florida State University. Alice enjoyed cooking, especially sweets, and was well known for her Christmas breads and cookies. She also enjoyed travel, gardening, and her four grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. L. "Pete" Sellers, and her brother, James Clark, and is survived by her sister, Sara Purvis; her children: Roseann Trimble (husband Don), Jimmy Sellers (wife Terry), and Allison Carvajal (husband Tony); four grandchildren: Thomas Rudd (wife Cora), Dylan Sellers, Austin Sellers, and Tony Carvajal.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, followed by a graveside service at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) or the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
).
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) are assisting the Sellers family with their arrangements.