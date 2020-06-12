Alice Foster
1940 - 2020
Alice Foster

Boiling Springs - Alice Rose Nettles "Pearl" Foster, 79, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 3, 1940, in North, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lovis Nettles and Laura Mae Sturkie Nettles.

Please see www.floydmortuary.com for additional information and arrangement details.

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
JUN
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
