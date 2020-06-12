Alice Foster
Boiling Springs - Alice Rose Nettles "Pearl" Foster, 79, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 3, 1940, in North, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lovis Nettles and Laura Mae Sturkie Nettles.
Please see www.floydmortuary.com for additional information and arrangement details.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Boiling Springs - Alice Rose Nettles "Pearl" Foster, 79, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 3, 1940, in North, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lovis Nettles and Laura Mae Sturkie Nettles.
Please see www.floydmortuary.com for additional information and arrangement details.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.