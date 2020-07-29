Alice Funderburk Smith



Sycamore - Alice Funderburk Smith, of Sycamore, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was 88 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, T.R. Smith of Sycamore , her parents Hoyl and Bennie Tipton Funderburk and her brother Robert Funderburk of Chattahoochee. Alice was a beloved mother and grandmother, dedicated to all her family. She was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Alice will be remembered for her wonderful cakes and cooking, always comforting and blessing others with her gift for baking. She loved tending her garden and fruit trees and freely gave their bounty to friends and family. She is survived by four daughters, eight grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Survivors include Debbie Brantley Gainey and husband Larry Gainey of Alturus, Florida, Jimmie Brantley of Winter Haven, Florida, Annah Brantley Murphy and husband Mike Murphy of Apollo Beach, Florida, Robin Smith Westcott and husband David Westcott of Tallahassee, Florida, & Mrs. Maggie Funderburk of Chattahoochee, Florida. Surviving grandchildren include Jody Carter of Frostproof, Alicia Carter Padgett of Winter Haven, David Gainey of Austin, Texas, Derrick Gainey of Bartow, Dru Gainey of Winter Haven, US Marine LCpl Hunter Murphy of Apollo Beach, Amanda Westcott and Daniel Westcott of Tallahassee. A brief memorial service will be held graveside at Sycamore Cemetery on Saturday, August 1st at 10:00 a.m.



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









