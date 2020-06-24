Alice M. StephensQuincy, FL - Alice M. Stephens departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Quincy, FL.The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Barrow Hill Cemetery Shady Grove #1 P.B. Church, 1487 Chaires Cross Road. PLEASE WEAR MASKS. Viewing will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home from 12 noon till 6:00 p.m.Alice was born March 22, 1962 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born to parents, Frank Washington and the late Josephine ("Missy") Stephens. She graduated from Rickards High School in 1979. Prior to her illness, Alice was employed at Blue Ribbon Cleaners. She was baptized by Pastor Chester Brown, Sr., and joined Shady Grove #1 P.B. Church on July 18, 1999. After moving to Quincy, she later joined Mount Moriah M.B. Church where Rev. Melvin Crawford is the pastor.Survivors include nephews, Anthony R. Hawkins, Albany, GA and Antonio Gilliam (Shelaine), St. Petersburg, FL; nieces, Retavia Gilliam, Bradenton, FL and Faydre Hawkins-Brown (Derrick), Tallahassee; sister-in-law, Brenda H. Hawkins,Tallahassee; great-nieces, Danielle Johnson (Adryon) Stafford, VA and Trey Freeman, Atlanta, GA; and a host of cousins, other relatives and sorrowful friends. Also cherishing her memories is a special family, Angela Johnson, Will Smith and their children Brittany, Bryant and LaToya.Alice was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine ("Missy") Stephens, stepfather, Jessie Stephens and her brother, Fay Hawkins.