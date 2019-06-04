Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Alice Prysby Tidwell


Alice Prysby Tidwell Obituary
Alice Prysby Tidwell

Tallahassee - Alice Prysby Tidwell, 80, of Tallahassee, met her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1938, she was a daughter of the late John and Jennie Sadler Prysby. Also preceding her in death is her husband of 41 years, Marlin Tidwell. She retired from the United States Postal Service in Tallahassee as a Human Resource Manager and enjoyed shopping, traveling, working in her yard and crocheting. Her favorite pastime, though, was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, Greg Tidwell (wife, Kyndra) and Joedy Tidwell (wife, Sandy); grandchildren, Tiffany Tidwell, Robert Tidwell (fiancé, Janae Seyffer), Allison Crolla, Kristina Tidwell, Zachary Tidwell, Chase Miller (wife, Katieanne), Trey Miller and Breanna Miller; great-granddaughter, Kelsey Hogarth; and a sister, Joan Walker.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 4, 2019
