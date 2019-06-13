|
Alice S. Hearn (Barbara Ann Anderson)
Tallahassee, FL - Alice Simmons Hearn, 73, of Tallahassee passed Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter P.B. Church, Woodville, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Hearn was a retired pre-school teacher. Survivors include her children: Pamela H. (Richard) Gonzalez, Kimela (Frank Jenkins), Johnny Jr. and Angela Hearn and Zita Oliver; step-mother, Josephine Anderson Carpenter; siblings, Donald Williams and Brenda Anderson; and a host of grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. William Showers, her longtime companion, unexpectedly passed on Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019