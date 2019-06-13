Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter P.B. Church
Woodville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice S. (Barbara Ann Anderson) Hearn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice S. (Barbara Ann Anderson) Hearn Obituary
Alice S. Hearn (Barbara Ann Anderson)

Tallahassee, FL - Alice Simmons Hearn, 73, of Tallahassee passed Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter P.B. Church, Woodville, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Hearn was a retired pre-school teacher. Survivors include her children: Pamela H. (Richard) Gonzalez, Kimela (Frank Jenkins), Johnny Jr. and Angela Hearn and Zita Oliver; step-mother, Josephine Anderson Carpenter; siblings, Donald Williams and Brenda Anderson; and a host of grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. William Showers, her longtime companion, unexpectedly passed on Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now