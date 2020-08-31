1/
Alison Orrick Herrington
Alison Orrick Herrington

Alison Dee Orrick Herrington passed peacefully at home August 24th, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 68.

She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Dr. Allan Orrick and Marjorie Jean Orrick, and attended school in Baltimore, Maryland; Bloomington, Indiana; Kendall Park, New Jersey; and Santa Barbara, California, before moving to Tallahassee in 1967. She was a member of the Leon High School class of 1970 and graduated summa cum laudefrom the FSU College of Nursing before joining Tallahassee Memorial Hospital's staff as a registered nurse. She was an avid gardener, devout Christian and true friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by C.R. "Chip" Herrington of St. Augustine and their children, Ross Allan Herrington of New York City; John Rowan Herrington (Whitney) of Tallahassee; Anna Jean Herrington of Tallahassee; and grandsons Christopher Owen Walker and Jacob Fox Herrington. She also is survived by her brother, Judson Orrick (Diana) of Tallahassee.

A memorial service will be held at Bricks and Brass, 320 West Tennessee Street, on Saturday, September 5th at 11 a.m.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
