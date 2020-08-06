1/
Allen David Bevis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen David Bevis

Allen David Bevis entered God's presence peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL surrounded by family. He was born In Jackson County, FL on October 15, 1942. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chattahoochee, FL and River Junction Hunting Club, Chattahoochee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman and Nell Bevis, and brother, Coleman O'Neal Bevis. He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Clark Bevis; son Allen, and granddaughters Brooke and Lauren Bevis, all of Jacksonville, FL. There will be a memorial service - final arrangements have not been made.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved