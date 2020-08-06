Allen David Bevis



Allen David Bevis entered God's presence peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL surrounded by family. He was born In Jackson County, FL on October 15, 1942. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chattahoochee, FL and River Junction Hunting Club, Chattahoochee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman and Nell Bevis, and brother, Coleman O'Neal Bevis. He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Clark Bevis; son Allen, and granddaughters Brooke and Lauren Bevis, all of Jacksonville, FL. There will be a memorial service - final arrangements have not been made.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store