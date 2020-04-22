|
|
Almeda Tillman Montgomery
Monticello, FL - Almeda Tillman Montgomery, 86, of Monticello passed at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 17, 2020. Celebration services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, at 635 East York Street, Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 10:00-12:00 noon Friday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, 690 Cypress St., Monticello. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is honored to serve the family. Mrs. Montgomery was a 1951 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a 1955 graduate of FAMU. She taught Elementary Education in Broward County for over 30 years. She was an avid sportsman and accomplished golfer who enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed the arts and was very involved with children in theater and drama. Mrs. Montgomery was a devoted member of Greater Fellowship, where she served faithfully in numerous ministries. Treasuring her love and legacy are her husband, Leroy Montgomery, Sr.; daughter, Tosca Wyche Williams; son, Barry Wyche; sisters: Bessie T. Early and Dr. Willie T. Williams, all of Monticello, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Bruce Wyche; parents Robert Clemon and Sevilla Burney Tillman and brothers, Ephiriam, William and Clemon "Pete" Tillman.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020