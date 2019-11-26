|
|
Alonna V. Owens
Tallahassee, FL - Alonna Victoria Owens, 52, of Tallahassee, FL, passed on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday (11/30) at St. John MB Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850) 942-1950. Born in Haines City, FL, Mrs. Owens graduated from Rickards High School and Lively Voc Tech. She had been a medical records coder for TMH and Comforce Health and proprietor of Carrie B's Fashions & Accessories. Cherishing her love are her husband: Kendrick Y. Owens; sons: Michael McCray, Justin Curinton, Kendrick Y. Jr. and Kendall Owens; daughter: Staci Burns; father: Keiver V. McCray; mother: Carrie B. Williams McCray; brother: Craig Edwards; 3 grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019