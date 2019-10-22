|
|
Alpha A. Piland
Tallahassee - Alpha A. Piland, 94, of Tallahassee, peacefully passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
The funeral is 11:00 AM Friday, October 25, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with private interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home a half hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
