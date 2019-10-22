Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Alpha A. Piland


1925 - 2019
Alpha A. Piland Obituary
Alpha A. Piland

Tallahassee - Alpha A. Piland, 94, of Tallahassee, peacefully passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral is 11:00 AM Friday, October 25, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with private interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home a half hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
