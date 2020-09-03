1/1
Alphonso Calloway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alphonso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alphonso Calloway

Tallahassee, FL - Alphonso David Calloway, 57, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Tampa, FL, Al had attended Godby High School and had worked as a day laborer. Cherishing precious memories are his daughters: Erica Ryan and Phyllis Calloway; son, Leonard Clem Calloway; stepdaughters: Leslie Cooke and Quandrena Pemberton; sisters: Tasha (Tony) Owens and Marsha Trico; longtime girlfriend, Sharonda Shaw; 8 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved