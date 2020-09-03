Alphonso Calloway
Tallahassee, FL - Alphonso David Calloway, 57, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Tampa, FL, Al had attended Godby High School and had worked as a day laborer. Cherishing precious memories are his daughters: Erica Ryan and Phyllis Calloway; son, Leonard Clem Calloway; stepdaughters: Leslie Cooke and Quandrena Pemberton; sisters: Tasha (Tony) Owens and Marsha Trico; longtime girlfriend, Sharonda Shaw; 8 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.