Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
Resources
Alphonso McMillan

Tallahasssee - Alphonso McMillan, 99, transitioned Mon. Mar. 11 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am (today) Wed. Mar. 20 at Bethel AME Church with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his daughter: Sandra Kelly; daughter-in-law: Marie McMillan; (3) grandchildren: Kareem Kelly, Keir and Gabriella Crumiel; (7) great grandchildren: Sanaa, Keir and Jalen Crumiel, Jeremiah Medine, Jordyn Smith, Joy and Ezekiel Kelly; brother-in-law: Dr. Grady James; (5) nieces, Denise McMillan, Dr. Patricia James, Ketra Gray, Prudence and Nicole Dunwoody; (3)nephews: Curtis McMillan, Michael and Christopher (Annette) James, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Richardson's Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
