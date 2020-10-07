1/1
Alphonso Simmons Iii
1977 - 2020
Alphonso Simmons III

Tallahassee - Alphonso Simmons of Tallahassee, Fl transitioned from earth to glory on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Major Care Ministry, 2635 South Adams St. with burial at Harrington Rest Cemetery 4501 St Mark's Church Rd Lake Park, GA. Viewing will be 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Alphonso leaves to mourn his father, Alphonso Simmons, Jr.; his loving Wife, Kimberly Peeks- Simmons; one Son, Jamison Peeks- Sykes; God-son, Amarti Poole; 2 sisters, Penny Ball and Adra Daniels and a host of family and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
