Alsie Fred Strickland
1932 - 2020
Alsie Fred Strickland

Crawfordville - Alsie Fred (Green) Strickland, age 87, passed away on June 23 in Ivan, Wakulla County, FL. She was the youngest of five children born to Frederick F and Pearl (Pigott) Green of Ivan, FL. Alsie married Bobby Julian Strickland on September 1, 1950 and they were anxiously looking forward to their seventieth wedding anniversary this year. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Jean Strickland (1986); her four siblings, Amy G. (Ross) Linzy, Alma G. (Ralph) Strickland, Alfrey G. (Quintus) Coleman, and Amos Green. She is survived by her husband Bobby Julian Strickland; her daughter Linda Gale R Strickland; two grandchildren, Charles J.D. (C.J.) Richards Senior and Amber Nicole Richards; two great grandchildren, Charles J.D. (Julian) Richards II and Carol-Jean Marra-Gale Richards; one sister-in-law, Eula S. Green; and Tina, a close family friend. Alsie graduated from Crawfordville High School in 1950 and was Salutatorian of her class. She worked with the Florida State Board of Administration for many years and took a recess in 1962 to stay home and raise her two daughters. After their adulthood she returned to the workforce in the Wakulla County School System, and retired from the Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Office. The family will receive friends at 10:00am on Saturday, June 27 at Whiddon Lake Primitive Baptist Church in Ivan, Wakulla County, FL for visitation. The service will follow at 11:00am with interment immediately thereafter in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Big Bend Hospice or a charity of your choice. David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
June 26, 2020
