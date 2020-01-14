|
Alton Luverne Colvin
Alton Luverne Colvin, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020, after a brief illness. His passing leaves a huge void in the lives of all who knew and loved him. Alton was born November 21, 1936, in Pleasant Grove, FL. He grew up in Lynn Haven, FL, along with his siblings Earl, Dot, Roy, and Carol, in a loving family. He attended Lynn Haven Elementary and Jinks Junior High School, and he graduated from Bay High School in 1954. In 1958, Alton met his beloved sweetheart, Linda Culverhouse, and they married June 2, 1961. After Alton graduated from Auburn University in 1965 with a degree in Civil Engineering, they moved to Mobile, AL, where they welcomed two children, Rip and Cheri, before returning to Panama City, FL, in 1973. Alton and Linda moved to Tallahassee, FL, in 2015 to be closer to their son and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Colvin, parents, Bernie and Renee' Colvin, and his siblings, Earl Colvin, Dot Rocher, and Roy Colvin.
Alton worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 36 years, the last 28 as the Area Engineer of the Panama City Area Office, retiring in 1992. Alton was also the City Manager for the City of Lynn Haven from 1992-1994 before finally retiring for good. In addition to his fondness for all things Auburn (War Eagle!), Alton had a love for golf that began when he and his best friend, Buzz Leonard, along with buddies Jimmy Peach and Reid Moon, caddied as young boys at the Panama Country Club. He won his favorite tournament, the W.C. Sherman Invitational, in 1984, held annually at the Panama Country Club. Alton very much enjoyed fishing - well, the catching mostly - and spent the majority of his retirement enjoying these activities, as well as caring for his late wife and his late mother-in-law, Viola Brown Culverhouse.
Alton leaves behind his son, Alton L. "Rip" Colvin, Jr. (Teresa) of Tallahassee; daughter, Cheri Benson (Jim) of Hampshire, England; sister, Carol Mapp (Kenny); two brothers-in-law, Robert Rocher and Don Culverhouse; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Holley (Wayne) and Sheila Culverhouse; four grandsons: Logan Overstreet (30), Andrew Colvin (20), Alexander Benson (14), and Joseph Benson (12); numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Pat Mack.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions to benefit students be made to the Auburn University Foundation for the Alton Colvin Annual Scholarship '65 in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, with checks mailed to 1320 Shelby Center, Auburn University, AL 36849. Attn.: Kim Collazo.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020