Alvaline (Abby) T. Kendall
Crawfordville - Alvaline (Abby) T. Kendall, age 86 passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. She was born October 4, 1933 in Monticello, FL. She was a dedicated Christian and a Charter member of Christian Life Fellowship. Abby enjoyed her many days at FSU baseball and football games.
Abby is survived by her sons Bob Kendall (Shirley) and David Kendall. Her grandson Lee Kendall. Two sisters Frances Sever (Louis) and Marie Blasingame. Sister-in-law Louise Tryon. And her many nieces and nephews which she loved deeply.
She was predeceased by her parents Herbert & Alvie Tryon and brother Lee Tryon.
A private family service will be held May 13, 2020, with a Memorial Service planned at a later date.
Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, 850-942-2929.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2020