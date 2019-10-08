Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Love COGIC
524 Orange Avenue
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Springfield AME Church
Gretna, FL
View Map
Alvenia Laster Obituary
Tallahassee - Alvenia Roberson Laster, 86 of Tallahassee, died on October 4, 2019. Service will be 10 AM Saturday, October 12 at Springfield AME Church in Gretna with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, October 11 at Greater Love COGIC, 524 Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, where she was a member. She is survived by her husband, William Laster, Sr. of Tallahassee; sons, Paul (Vicar) Gaynor of Clayton, NC, Samuel Gaynor of Newark, NJ, Tyrone (Carol) Gaynor of Loganville, GA, Raymon Irvin Laster of Tallahassee, and Ronald Keith Laster of Hackensack, NJ; her daughters, Patricia Ann (Harry) Lawrence of Roselle, NJ and Shari Lynn (Ronald) Morris of Tallahassee; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements (850-627-3700).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
