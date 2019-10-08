|
|
Tallahassee - Alvenia Roberson Laster, 86 of Tallahassee, died on October 4, 2019. Service will be 10 AM Saturday, October 12 at Springfield AME Church in Gretna with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, October 11 at Greater Love COGIC, 524 Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, where she was a member. She is survived by her husband, William Laster, Sr. of Tallahassee; sons, Paul (Vicar) Gaynor of Clayton, NC, Samuel Gaynor of Newark, NJ, Tyrone (Carol) Gaynor of Loganville, GA, Raymon Irvin Laster of Tallahassee, and Ronald Keith Laster of Hackensack, NJ; her daughters, Patricia Ann (Harry) Lawrence of Roselle, NJ and Shari Lynn (Ronald) Morris of Tallahassee; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements (850-627-3700).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019