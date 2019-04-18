|
Alvin L. Cloud, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Alvin Lorenzo Cloud, Sr., 65, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in St. Peter Cemetery, Woodville, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Cloud was an expert tile setter and Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. Survivors include his daughter, Gayla Cloud (Errick) Farmer; sons, Alvin Lorenzo Cloud, Jr. and Devin (Kai) Cloud; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Wilhemina (Dennard III) Bassa, Delorest Lattimore, Helen Hamilton, Delores Davis and Yvonne Spann; brothers, Billy (Gwendolyn) Doyle and James Jackson; and numerous other relatives and friends. His son, Mario Cloud preceded Alvin in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019