|
|
Alyse Ladle
Tallahassee - Alyse Ladle, age 35, passed away unexpectedly in Tallahassee, Florida on February 25, 2019. Alyse was born in Provo, Utah on January 25, 1984 to Annette Nielsen Ladle and Michael Kay Ladle. She was a friend to all, and is greatly missed by her family and friends.
Alyse was a long-time employee of Capital City Bank in Tallahassee, where she filled a number of roles including teller and clerical support staff. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and delighted in serving in youth and children auxiliary organizations.
Alyse is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glen Richard Nielsen and Billie Fay Nielsen. She is survived by her parents Annette Nielsen Ladle and Michael Kay Ladle, brothers Bryan John Ladle (Michelle) and Robert Tyler Lade (Brittany) and sister Kristen Michelle Anderson (Lance), paternal grandparents John Noel Ladle and Mary Ellen Ladle, niece Paisley Lynn Ladle, and nephews Robert Tyler Ladle II, Liam Matthew Anderson and Emmett Michael Anderson, and by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3717 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee. Interment will follow at MeadowWood Cemetery, Tallahassee. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Ladle family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019