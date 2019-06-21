|
Amanda Daniel
Crawfordville - Amanda Lynn Daniel, 49 passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Amanda had struggled with a long-term illness but was unexpectedly called to our lord Monday evening. She was a member of Crawfordville First Baptist Church for 28 years, and a lifelong resident of Crawfordville, Florida. Amanda served the community with the Wakulla and Leon County Tax Collectors Offices while serving in a variety of positions for over 28 years. Amanda is survived by her mother, Lucinda T. Daniel and father, John H. Daniel III, brother, Brian C. Daniel and sister in-law, Theresa A. Daniel, nephew, John H. Daniel and niece, Jessica (Robby) Ray, great nephew, Connor Ray and niece, Alyssa Ray. The family will receive friends at Crawfordville First Baptist Church on June 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Immediately following visitation Amanda's Memorial will begin at 3:00 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Amanda's name be made to the Crawfordville First Baptist Church, 3086 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 21, 2019