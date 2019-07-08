Services
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Christian Church
5010 Monticello Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Christian Church
5010 Monticello Rd.
View Map
Amanda Denise Hall Gasque

Amanda Denise Hall Gasque Obituary
Amanda Denise Hall Gasque

Columbia - Funeral services for Mrs. Amanda Denise Hall Gasque will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Rd., with interment to follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Duke Cancer Institute, (919) 385-3120 and Harvest Hope Food Bank, (803) 254-4432
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 8, 2019
Download Now