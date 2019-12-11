Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Gee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Gee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Gee Obituary
Amanda Gee

Quincy - Ms. Amanda Gee, 101 years, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Garfield Harris, Milton, FL, one daughter, JoAnn Kimble (Jack), Quincy, FL, 6 siblings and 3 grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 5 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life is 11:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, Quincy, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Gee family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -