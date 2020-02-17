|
|
Amon Douglass, Jr.
Tallahassee - Amon Charles "Doug" Douglass, Jr., 76, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away surrounded by his family on February 5, 2020.
Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pat, daughter, Paula Kelley, niece, Nora (Brad) Swalls, grand nephews Kyle (Renee) Swalls and Logan (Tiffany) Swalls. Doug was a loving husband, father, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Amon Charles Douglass, mother, Erma Morehead Douglass, and sister, Allene E. Douglass.
After serving in the Air Force as a missile mechanic until 1965, and retiring from IBM as a Field Manager in 1980, Doug purchased and ran several apartment complexes such as Six Oaks, Lipona Place and Lake Lodge Apartments. He enjoyed the personal approach to property management and was known to be a generous and hospitable landlord, fostering good will and encouraging development of the Providence neighborhood.
In 2004, after purchasing a pair of aviator sunglasses online from Sporty's Pilot Shop, Doug won the Sporty's Skyhawk Sweepstakes receiving a 2003 Cessna 172SP airplane. He immediately became a student pilot, and went on to receive his pilot's license. He and Pat enjoyed many excursions in the "Lucky Lady".
Doug loved Doberman Pinschers, riding motorcycles and going out to lunch, and was always there to help if you needed him. He will be missed by many.
A remembrance service is being planned and a formal burial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Martin Giblin for his loving care and support of Doug during his final days.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020